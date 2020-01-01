Terem Moffi: Lorient sign Nigerian and Kortrijk forward

The 21-year-old Nigerian forward has teamed up with the Stade du Moustoir outfit after successful medicals

Newly-promoted side Lorient have announced the signing of Terem Moffi from Belgian First Division A club Kortrijk.

The centre-forward penned a four-year deal with the Merlucciidaes which will keep him at Stade du Moustoir until 20224.

The 21-year-old is the first Nigerian to play for the French club and will link up with forward Stephane Diarra, the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Yoane Wissa and midfielder Franklin Wadja.

Moffi is delighted with his switch to the Merlucciidaes and hopes to prove his worth in the French top-flight.

“I am very honoured to wear the Lorient colours and to play in Ligue 1,” Moffi told the club website.

“I have worked a lot in recent seasons to get this wonderful opportunity. I join a high-quality team, with talented players, and it's up to me now to show my qualities to impose myself among the Hake.

“I can't wait to make my debut with FC Lorient and make my contribution to this club which has placed its trust in me”.

Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier believes the Nigerian forward will add value to his side as they aim to compete favourably in the French top-flight.

“Terem is a player that we have been following for many weeks and has a profile that we were looking for. He quickly adapted to European football,” Pelissier said.

“Terem thus reinforces our attack and he will bring us his power, his technique and his agility in the face of goal. We are delighted to see him join us today”.

Moffi played for FK Kauno Zalgiris before he teamed up with FK Riteriai in 2019 and made more than 25 league appearances for the club during his one-year stay.

The centre-forward could make his debut for Lorient when they face Metz in a league game on Sunday.