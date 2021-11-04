Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that being mentioned by fictional coach Ted Lasso is better than being given an award for best manager.

The Reds secured their spot in the Champions League knock-out rounds on Wednesday, beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 to ensure progress to the next stage.

After the game, Klopp's man-management skills were praised as an influence to coaches around the globe, to which he had an interesting reply.

What was said?

Speaking to CBS Sports, Klopp said: “Ted Lasso mentioned me ... That's better than getting the trophy for best manager! Unbelievable.”

Ted Lasso, played by actor Jason Sudeikis, is the protagonist of a TV show of the same name, in which a inexperienced coach is drafted in to manage fictional club AFC Richmond in the Premier League.

Lasso arrives at the club with virtually no knowledge of 'soccer', having previously only coached American football in the United States, which often leads to comical consequences.

He does, however, win the hearts of the majority of his doubters due to his unwavering and infectious positivity.

What did Jason Sudeikis say about Jurgen Klopp?

Sudeikis has admitted to drawing inspiration from a number of real-life managers including Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, but stated in an interview that one of Klopp's extra-curricular activities in particular inspired some of his writing for the show.

“Man. When I heard about [Klopp] taking his squad to go do karaoke, I was like, 'Hellooooo, story idea,'" he told Sports Illustrated.

