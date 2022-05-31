Tearful Zinchenko says Ukraine players want to give war-torn home country 'what they deserve' in World Cup

The Manchester City star hopes to boost his homeland by booking a place in the competition in Qatar this year

Oleksandr Zinchenko teared up as he said that his fellow Ukrainians want to deliver a World Cup spot to the people in their war-torn country.

The Ukraine national team are preparing for a World Cup qualifying play-off against Scotland on Wednesday, with the winner going on to face Wales to decide which team makes it to Qatar.

The Manchester City star said his side will fight to bring the “incredible emotions” of booking a spot in the tournament to the people Ukraine.

What has Zinchenko said about Ukraine's World Cup hopes?

Zinchenko said at a press conference: “Every Ukrainian wants one thing, to stop this war.

“I’ve spoken with people from all round the world, and also spoken to Ukrainian kids who just don’t understand what’s happening. They only have one dream: to stop the war.

"When it comes to football, the Ukrainian team have our own dream: we want to go to the World Cup, to give these incredible emotions to the people, because Ukrainians deserve it so much at this moment.

“Everyone understands what is going on in Ukraine these days what the situation is on the ground, and that’s why our motivation is definitely 100% to win."

Ukraine coach underlines 'huge task' facing his team

Oleksandr Petrakov said it has been a tough task preparing his team for the delayed clash against Scotland as his players are preoccupied by the ongoing Russian invasion, which delayed the match to this week.

"It’s a very difficult task when every single player is thinking about their fathers, mothers, close relatives back in Ukraine," he told reporters.

"But clearly every player understands how huge the task is. I’m working under a lot of stress but still we’re trying to achieve our best, achieve the result, and our team is fully prepared to fight."

