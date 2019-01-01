TCH calls up Afiq Fazail in 26-man squad for Tajikistan, Thailand and Indonesia

The Johor Darul Ta'zim midfielder earns a recall to the Malaysia national team for the two crunch home ties in the World Cup qualifier in November.

Afiq Fazail has been a real consistent performer for Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) in this season's M-League where the young midfielder has formed a solid partnership in midfielder alongside Hariss Harun and that has finally seen him getting a recall back to the senior national team under Tan Cheng Hoe.

The 25-year-old was last in the squad last year for the international friendly against Mongolia in March where the result was a 2-2 draw but was not involved in subsequent squads. The absence of Nor Azam Azih during the match against in the World Cup qualifier in Hanoi was keenly felt with Halim Saari not quite up to mark, perhaps being the nominal reason why Afiq is selected this time around.

The man together with Hafizul Hakim ( ), J. Partiban (Perak), Irfan Zakaria ( ) and Akram Mahinan ( FC) are the four players dropped from the squad with the inclusion of Syazwan Andik, Baddrol Bakhtiar and Farhan Roslan in the 26-man strong squad.

Cheng Hoe will start his training camp on November 3, a day after the final this weekend with the players from and JDT who are involved in the final allowed to report on November 4. Malaysia will face Tajikistan (Nov 9) in a friendly before facing back-to-back World Cup qualifier against (Nov 14) and Indonesia (Nov 19) with all matches scheduled to be played at the National Stadium.

Squad in full:

Goalkeeper: Farizal Marlias (JDT), Ifwat Akmal (Kedah), Khairulazhan Khalid (Selangor)

Defender: Adam Nor Azlin (JDT), Aidil Zafuan (JDT), La'Vere Corbin-Ong (JDT), Syazwan Andik (JDT), Matthew Davies ( ), Shahrul Saad (Perak), Nazirul Naim (Perak), Syahmi Safari (Selangor), Dominic Tan (Police Tero)

Midfielder: Syamer Kutty Abba (JDT), Afiq Fazail (JDT), Nor Azam Azih (Pahang), Brendan Gan (Perak), Baddrol Bakhtiar (Kedah), Danial Amier (Felda United), Azzizan Nordin (Sabah)

Forward: Safawi Rasid (JDT), Akhyar Rashid (JDT), Syafiq Ahmad (JDT), Mohamadou Sumareh (Pahang), Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Pahang), Shahrel Fikri (Perak), Farhan Roslan (Kedah)

