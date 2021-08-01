'Hopefully they'll see more of it' - Bafana Bafana star Tau reacts after maiden Brighton & Hove Albion goal

The 27-year-old has presented his case to be considered for more playing time following an impressive performance on Saturday

South Africa forward Percy Tau hopes Brighton and Hove Albion fans will witness more of his goal celebrations after scoring during a pre-season friendly match against Luton.

The Seagulls won 3-1 at Kenilworth Road with Tau registering his name on the scoresheet and put up an impressive display.

It was the Bafana Bafana star’s first-ever goal for Brighton after he started playing for the club in January following some loan stints in Belgium.

He scored in style after first sensationally eliminating some Luton defenders before firing home, and celebrated the way he used to do during his Mamelodi Sundowns days.

“Hopefully they’ll [fans] see more of it. That’s the one, that’s my celebration,” Tau told Brighton’s media department as per iDiski Times.

“It’s a celebration from South Africa that I used to do. I just twisted it a bit to make it a bit fun.

“Yeah, look I’m pleased it’s my first goal for the club, I’m so happy. I tried something and in the end of the day it worked out.

"I saw an opportunity that I could score and I tried to do something and it happened. It worked out pretty well.”

Tau struggled for game time last season, making just three Premier League appearances and played as many games in the FA Cup for Brighton.

In trying to raise his hand for more game time in the upcoming season, the player skipped the Olympic Games with South Africa and has now made his case with an impressive pre-season performance.

“I think it has been going well. We are happy that we got a win,” added Tau.

“I played some minutes and hopefully I’ll get more minutes and I’ll get better. Of course we want to win it but at the moment the focus is to try and get better during these pre-season games.

"Get our confidence, get our flow so that we feel fresh for the first game.”

It is yet to be seen if manager Graham Potter will hand the Bafana star some more playing minutes when they face Getafe in another friendly match next Saturday, before they kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Burnley seven days later.