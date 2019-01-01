Cheng Hoe insists blame for defeat is shared by everyone on his team

Malaysia lost 1-0 to Causeway rivals Singapore in their Airmarine Cup clash on Wednesday.

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has refused to point his finger at any particular player, following their 1-0 defeat to Singapore in the Airmarine Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, he noted several of the weaknesses displayed in the match by his charges, who late last year had a sterling run in the to reach the final.

"We started too slowly and showed no urgency, while Singapore played with more determination and spirit. We tried to come back in the second half, but a mistake cost us a goal.

"In the first half, especially in the first 10 minutes, the focus was not there. Hopefully we can bounce back in the next match, against Afghanistan," said the former boss.

He however declined to shift the blame to any of his charges, when pressed for comments on the inability of his forwards to hit the target in the match.

"I cannot say it's Zaquan's (forward, Zaquan Adha) mistake. He tried his level best. They created chances especially in the second half and should have put them away, but sometimes in football when you fail to convert your chances you get punished by the opponents.

"No particular player can be blamed whenever a team loses. I always tell my men to play as a team, the overall team performance is much more important," he remarked.

Malaysia will take on Afghanistan in the third-place decider on Saturday, March 23.

