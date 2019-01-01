Tammy Abraham: Chelsea striker will want to represent Nigeria - Ogu

The 31-year-old Nigerian feels the new young Premier League star will be delighted to be part of the African team

John Ogu believes 's in-form striker Tammy Abraham, as well as Nigerian-born players, will all want to represent the Super Eagles considering the array of talent in the squad.

Despite representing at youth level and having featured for the senior team in a non-competitive game, the 21-year-old is still eligible to play for the three-time African champions, through his Nigerian parents.

Abraham has been in excellent form for the Stamford Bridge outfit, scoring seven goals in five league games, including his first hat-trick in their 5-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The West Africans presently boast young talents in striker Victor Osimhen, forward Samuel Kalu, ’s Alex Iwobi and midfielder Joe Aribo, who all featured prominently in 's 2-2 friendly last time out.

Ogu, who has 25 caps for the three-time African champions, feels Nigerian-born players will be excited to team up with the present crops of Super Eagles.

“With the bunch of talents we have in the Super Eagles, Tammy Abraham or every Nigerian-born player outside will want to represent their fatherland,” Ogu tweeted.

“Imagine Super Eagles go 4-4-2 with Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham upfront.”

Bordeaux winger Josh Maja, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Aribo are Nigerian-born players, who were recently handed their maiden Super Eagles call-ups.

had successfully persuaded Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Shola Ameobi and Tyronne Ebuehi to play for the Super Eagles in the past.

The Nigeria football federation is making spirited efforts to ensure Abraham pledges his allegiance to the West Africans.