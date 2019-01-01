Taiwo Awoniyi: Liverpool striker heads to Mainz on loan

The 21-year-old Nigeria youth international has left Anfield Stadium for a sixth loan spell away from Merseyside

striker Taiwo Awoniyi has signed for side on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old, who joined the English Premier League side from Imperial Soccer Academy, spent last season on loan at Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron.

✍️ We have agreed a deal to sign Taiwo Awoniyi on loan from @LFC for this season, subject to international clearance and a medical. #UpTheMainz pic.twitter.com/vDCZMVh1Kl — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) August 6, 2019

According to the Reds, Awoniyi will remain with Jurgen Klopp’s former team for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign after the transfer was agreed on Tuesday.

Before his move to the German outfit, he has enjoyed loan spells with FSV Frankfurk, NEC Nijmegen, Royal Excel Mouscron twice, and KAA Gent.

He was part of the squad which won the 2013 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where he scored four goals.

Also, Awoniyi represented Nigeria at the 2015 Fifa U-20 World Cup in New Zealand after winning the 2015 African U-20 Championship in .

He becomes the second African at the Opel Arena after international Pierre Kunde.