Syamer not ready to give up semi-final hopes yet

In what is potentially his last ever SEA Games, Syamer Kutty Abba remained steadfast in believing that Malaysia can get out of a tricky Group A.

Two matches in and still no win for Malaysia at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in . The latest a 1-0 defeat to Philippines after only managing to draw 1-1 against Myanmar in an earlier game. With only a point to show after 50% of the group matches played, Malaysia faces an uphill battle to reach the promised land that is the semi-final stage.

Thus far it would be very difficult to say that Ong Kim Swee's had played anywhere near what is expected of them and that fact isin't lost on midfielder Syamer Kutty Abba. The Johor Darul Ta'zim player accepts that performances haven't been at an acceptable level but is not giving up on reaching the knockout stage yet.

"We want to apologise to everyone. But now we have to stick together and keep our head up. Personally for me, this defeat was embarrassing because this is not our level. We need to do better. We blame ourselves and everyone has to take responsibility for what we did.

"Now we need to improve and be strong mentally. We are here as a team even though now what we did have not been good enough. This is my last SEA Games so hopefully we can do better in the last two matches and by doing that I believe we can get through," said Syamer after the match.

Syamer alongside Dominic Tan, Adam Nor Azlin, Haziq Nadzli, Syahmi Safari and Danial Amier were all part of the senior Malaysia side that had a very outing last month. They were expected to form the backbone of this Under-23 team and guide them to success in the competition.

That has however failed to live up to expectations with perhaps only half of those players performing anywhere near what they are known to be capable of. But it is these players who will have to act as leaders of the team and try to lift the spirit of those around them if they want to stay a bit longer on the islands of Philippines.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram