Swansea City manager Steve Cooper hails Andre Ayew after match-winner

The attacker has drawn a compliment from his club boss after another good day at the office in the Championship

manager Steve Cooper has praised striker Andre Ayew following the forward’s match-winner in Saturday’s Championship clash with Luton Town.

The 30-year-old emerged the hero of the day as his 82nd-minute striker earned the Jack Army a valuable 1-0 away triumph at Kenilworth Road.

It was his fourth goal in three successive matches and his eighth strike in the league this season.

"It's an easy finish, but you've got to be there to do that,” Cooper said after the game as reported by his club’s official website.

“Andre's got a fantastic knack of being in the right place to score all types of goals.

"I'm just glad he was there today to nod it in.

“He's showing his experience and know-how game in game out."

In all, Ayew has 10 goals to his credit this term, having also notched two more strikes in the League Cup.

Saturday’s win has placed Swansea sixth on the league table.

The Ghanaian, who spent last season on loan at Turkish side , will be hoping to continue his fine form when the Jack Army play as guests to in their next match on Boxing Day.