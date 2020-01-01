‘Surprise if Klopp doesn’t sign another striker’ – Aldridge expects Liverpool to land ‘a player or two’

The former Reds frontman believes that, despite passing on Timo Werner, the Premier League leaders will look to bolster their attacking options

may have passed on the opportunity to sign Timo Werner but it would still come as a surprise if Jurgen Klopp does not look to land another striker in the next transfer window, says John Aldridge.

The Reds decided not to table a bid for a prolific Germany international frontman who is now set to link up with their Premier League rivals at .

Klopp’s reluctance to join that chase came as a surprise to many, with the general consensus being that greater depth is required in the attacking ranks at Anfield.

Aldridge believes that issue will be addressed at some stage in the near future, with there every chance that Liverpool will look to land “a player or two” when in a position to do so.

The former Reds frontman told the Liverpool Echo: “We understand the reasons why they decided not to sign Timo Werner and how the manager and those around him are determined to build the right kind of squad and not go for quick fixes.

“The position they have got Liverpool into in recent years is absolute evidence that they deserve to be trusted but they're not soft, they know there's a possibility of losing [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane for a period of time next January now it looks like the is going to be rescheduled back to that time of the year and I just wonder whether there might be a change of heart over bringing a player or two in.



“We've got Curtis Jones who can come in for [Adam] Lallana but if [Xherdan] Shaqiri goes we will need another striker, I think.

“It's not easy to improve a squad as good as Liverpool's but Chelse, amongst others, are strengthening well and will be more competitive next season, as will who have a great looking player in [Bruno] Fernandes and will no doubt to try attract more.

“When you're ahead, you have to try and make sure you stay that one step ahead so if that means going out and getting a world-class player to enhance the squad then I would like to see us do it.

“There will be a couple of players who leave in the summer and, while we have high hopes for some of the young lads who clearly have big futures ahead of them, I would still like to see us get someone in.

“Ultimately it comes down to whether Jurgen Klopp feels the same but if he does, I'd be surprised if it didn't happen.”

Speculation suggests that there is still plenty of forward-thinking talent registering on Liverpool’s recruitment radar, with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and Wolves winger Adama Traore among those to be generating talk of possible big-money moves to Merseyside.