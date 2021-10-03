Super-sub Oshoala scores as Barcelona hit Ohale’s Alaves 9-1

The Super Falcons striker came off the bench to find the net in the Blaugranes’ decimation of Mikel Crespo’s team

Asisat Oshoala continued with her imposing goalscoring form as Barcelona mauled Alaves 9-1 in Saturday’s Primera Division encounter.

The 26-year-old had scored six times in her last three games for the Blaugranes – which included a double on her last time out at Villarreal.

This time, she came off from the substitutes bench to complete Barca’s destruction of Mikel Crespo’s ladies at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

As expected, the hosts began the encounter on a flying note by dominating ball possession. However, it was the visiting team who took the lead through Jordan Clark in the 16th minute.

The American star headed Nerea Nevado’s corner kick past goalkeeper Catta Coll for her first goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

That lead lasted for 12 minutes as Bruna Vilamala levelled matters for Jonatan Giraldez’s women. She tucked the ball into an empty net after capitalising on a rebound from goalkeeper Cris Cornejo’s save off Fridolina Rolfo’s shot.

Netherlands midfielder Lieke Martens put the reigning European queens ahead in the 37th minute by lobbing Mariona Caldentey’s pass into the net.

Barcelona went into the half-time break with a 3-1 lead with Swiss defender Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic increasing the lead in the 43rd minute.

The home team continued from where they stopped in the first 45 minutes to go three goals up through Mariona Caldentey two minutes into the second half as she was teed up by Patri Guijarro.

Despite guaranteeing all points at stake, yet, the goals did not dry up as substitute Caroline Hansen - who replaced Martens at half-time - slotted home the fifth goal for her side.

It was the turn of Melanie Serrano to register her name on the scorer’s sheet with a simple tap-in having been set up by Alexia Putellas.

Giraldez’s women got their seventh strike of the day through Claudia Pina in the 78th minute before Jana Fernandez made it eight in the 80th minute.

Oshoala, who replaced Rolfo four minutes after the hour mark, had time to score after firing Melanie Serrano’s cross past a stranded Caldentey.

For Alaves, Nigeria international Osinachi Ohale was on parade from start to finish, while Ghana’s Abdulai Mukarama earned her debut by replacing Nerea Nevado in the 74th minute.

This massive win keeps Barcelona at the summit of the Spanish top-flight log with 15 points from all five fixtures so far.