Super sub Ode Fulutudilu leads Aland United past TPS Turku

With the Finnish top-flight encounter looking destined for a draw, the South African came off the bench to hand the hosts a late winner

Ode Fulutudilu was the heroine as Aland United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over TPS Turku in Tuesday night's Finnish top-flight encounter.

The 30-year-old has continued to excel for the Finnish outfit this season since joining as a free agent last October after parting ways with Spanish outfit Malaga last summer.

The international who opened her Finnish Naisten Liiga account in Aland United's 6-2 triumph over JyPK on August 27, has featured eight times in her side's impressive start to the season.

After seven starts, manager Samuel Fagerholm handed Banyana Banyana star a bench role for the first time but she made the most of the opportunity for her side with an eye-catching display.

With three league wins in a row, Aland were aiming to consolidate on their fantastic run against bottom-placed TPS, who were yet to celebrate a win in all nine competitive outings this season.

Aland enjoyed the bulk of possession but could not find a breakthrough despite Rosa Maria Herreros Ossorio's 21st-minute header and Monica Hagström's 33rd minute shot before the half time.

However, Fagerholm introduced the South African as a replacement for Singy Aarna in the 59th minute and she made an instant impact causing problems for the defence of TPS.

The hosts came close in the 83rd minute when Futuludilu set up Ossorio but her final ball was not good enough. Four minutes later, she raced in from the right but her effort went inches wide.

While the teams anticipated settling for a draw, Fulutudilu sent in a long pass to Hagstrom whose shot was blocked but fell in the way of the South African who did not miss the winner.

Fulutudilu, who featured in the last 31 minutes, has now scored two goals in nine appearances for Aland this season.

The victory saw Aland opening a three-point lead at the top of the log with 25 points from 11 matches this season.

They will welcome the visit of JyPK, who they trashed 6-2 in the first leg at home in their next league fixture on August 29.