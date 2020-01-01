Super-sub Andre Ayew scores to help Swansea City avoid defeat against Sheffield Wednesday

The Ghana international came off the bench to make an impressive contribution for Steve Cooper’s men at the Liberty Stadium

Andre Ayew helped secure a 1-1 draw against in a Championship game on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old was a second-half substitute at the Liberty Stadium and shone in the encounter, helping his side secure a draw.

The international has been in fine form since the beginning of the season, opening his goal account against Wycombe Wanderers.

More teams

The versatile forward has now bagged seven goals this season to help the Swans to the fourth spot on the league table.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Sheffield Wednesday raced into the led in the 27th minute through Adam Reach after receiving a fine pass from Barry Bannan.

Ghana international Ayew then scored an important equalising goal 14 minutes after he was brought on in the game to ensure side shared the points at the Liberty Stadium.

⏰ 70' | 🦢 1-1 ⚫️



Super sub @AyewAndre 💫



A classy finish from the Ghanaian to put the match back on level terms.



💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/YFAu2d5XcW#SWAvSHW | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/jIWFZxfy7t — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 25, 2020

The forward has now featured in 12 Championship games this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Ayew has been a key member of the Swans since rejoining the side on a second spell in 2018 after leaving .

The Black Stars captain has made more than 70 appearances across all competitions for Swansea City in his second spell.

Ayew will hope to continue his impressive performances when Swansea City square off against in their next league game on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was part of the West African side that secured victory over Sudan in qualifiers.