Super Cup 2019: Praful Patel to meet I-League clubs in April

The Indian FA president has communicated to the I-League clubs on Thursday that he will hold a meeting with them in mid-April...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) presiedent Praful Patel has informed the clubs that he will hold a meeting with them between April 10 and April 15. A suitable venue of the meeting will be confirmed later.

Patel has also urged the clubs to ensure that the sport of football doesn't suffer because of differences in opinion which can always be sorted via mutual discussions.

Nine I-League clubs had earlier unanimously decided to pull out of the Super Cup 2019 citing unfair treatment meted out towards them by the Indian FA.

FC, and FC had walked out of the qualifiers of the Super Cup which were scheduled on March 14 and March 15 in Bhubaneswar.

The clubs recently conducted a meeting where they prepared a roadmap for Indian football and informed the AIFF they are ready to take part in the Super Cup only after a meeting with the President of the AIFF.