Super Cup 2019: FC Goa beat Indian Arrows 3-0 to book quarterfinal spot

The Gaurs scored on either halves to pick up a comfortable win over the Indian Arrows....

eased past with a 3-0 scoreline in a 2019 Super Cup Round of 16 clash played at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on Saturday.

Ferran Corominas opened the scoring with a 17th minute penalty and doubled the lead for the 2018-19 (ISL) runners-up in the 61st minute before Deepak Tangri would score an own goal 20 minutes later.

Sergio Lobera showed that he is taking the competition seriously as he fielded five foreigners in the starting XI. Edu Bedia operated in the central midfield role alongside Lenny Rodrigues in absence of Ahmed Jahouh. Star striker Corominas started up front with Hugo Boumous operating just behind him and Zaid Krouch on the left flank.

Indian Arrows coach Floyd Pinto shaped his side in the familiar 4-2-3-1 formation with Boris Singh and Ninthoigamba Meetei on the flanks and Rohit Danu as the lone striker up front. To counter the physically stronger Goan side, Tangri was slotted in the defensive midfield role. Narender Gahlot partnered Anwar Ali in absence of suspended Jitendra Singh.

The youngsters of Indian Arrows played a high pressing game right from the beginning of the match and did not allow FC Goa to play their natural free-flowing passing game.

However, FC Goa earned a penalty in the 17th minute of the match when Sanjeev Stalin accidentally handled the ball inside the box while trying to block Krouch’s shot. Corominas slotted the ball home from the penalty spot.

Arrows continued with their high pressing game throughout the first half but they lacked finesse in the attacking third. The Gaurs too tried to extend their lead but Anwar Ali and co. stood firm on their ground and did not all the opposition to penetrate.

Ninthoigamba Meetei wasted the easiest chance of the match within just four minutes of the second half kick-off. The winger snatched the ball away from Boumous at the edge of the box but the latter's shot from a point blank range at goal wasn't good enough to beat Mohammad Nawaz blocked in goal.

FC Goa doubled their lead in the 61st minute against the run of the play. Corominas forwarded a through ball for Boumous who received the ball, went past Gill and found the back of the net.

As the match progressed the Arrows lost the plot as Goa started to capitalise and attacking in numbers. The Gaurs got their third and final goal of the match in the 81st minute when Brandon Fernandes’ curling corner was turned in his own net by Tangri.

Indian Arrows came close to pull one goal back in the final 10 minutes of the match but failed to convert their chances.



FC Goa will now face the winner of vs on April 6 in the quarterfinal.