Super Cup 2019: Delhi Dynamos take a dig at AIFF

Delhi Dynamos have taken a direct shot at the Indian FA after receiving another walkover

(ISL) side took a dig at All Football Federation (AIFF) and all parties involved in the organising of the competition on Saturday after they received a walkover in their Super Cup 2019 quarterfinal clash against .

This was the second time Delhi Dynamos travelled all the way to Bhubaneswar for their match only to receive a walkover because an side did not turn up for the game.

Delhi Dynamos were scheduled to play a qualifying game on March 16 against . Delhi had taken the field but due to the I-League clubs’ boycott of the tournament, the Kerala club did not turn up.

On Saturday, after Delhi got a walkover yet again, the team management vented out their frustration on the organisers in a tweet released by the official Twitter handle of the club.

UPDATE: Owing to the inept handling of the situation by all concerned, Delhi Dynamos have had to travel to Bhubaneswar for the second time and get a walkover in the ongoing Super Cup. @eastbengalfc failed to show up for their clash. #HeroSuperCup — Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) March 30, 2019

All I-League clubs had initially decided to boycott the competition in solidarity. , and Gokulam Kerala FC did not travel for their qualification matches.

For the round of 16 matches, and came out of the alliance and decided to take part in the tournament even though they were part of the rebel group.

Kolkata giants East Bengal, , and are the four I-League clubs who stood firm on their stand and decided not to participate in the Super Cup 2019.