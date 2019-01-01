Super Cup 2019: Chennaiyin come from behind to beat NorthEast United

A quick-fire comeback by Chennaiyin after going down early helped them go through to the semi-final...

became the final team to book a semi-final spot in the 2019 Super Cup. The Super Machans beat 2018-19 (ISL) semi-finalists 2-1 in their quarterfinal game at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.





A fit-again Dhanapal Ganesh featured for the very first time this season. Anirudh Thapa and Gregory Nelson were the new faces in the lineup from Chennaiyin's midweek clash with in Ahmedabad.



Eelco Schattorie could only name five fit players on the bench. Club record-scorer and captain Bartholomew Ogbeche remained unfit but was named among the substitutes. Gurmeet Singh was given a chance between the sticks.





A vibrant United got the lead inside the first ten minutes itself. From a corner kick played short, Lalthathanga 'Puitea' Khawlhring released Panagiotis Triadis, who roved towards the byline and sent in a low cross.



After taking a minor deflection off goalkeeper Karanjit Singh, Rowllin Borges on the farside tapped home from close range as Eli Sabia was caught ball-watching.



The Guwahati-based side looked threatening for the next quarter of an hour but the former ISL champions initiated a turnaround.





It was another short corner that led to the equaliser in the game. Nelson passed to Thapa and his cross was met with an unmarked Mailson Alves, who leapt in from his run to head the ball home past the half hour mark.



Thapa then turned scorer after Puitea lost the ball in his own half. The international dribbled into the box, beating both Mato Grgic and the goalkeeper on the angle from his left-footed shot.





Puitea could have made amends during the first half's injury time but his shot from inside the box went inches wide off the upright.