Super Cup 2019: ATK's Steve Coppell - Manuel Lanzarote's tremendous goal changed the game

Manuel Lanzarote's wonderful strike in the second half earned praise from Steve Coppell and David Robertson...

boss Steve Coppell praised Manuel Lanzarote's goal in his team's 3-1 win against on Monday.

Balwant Singh, Lanzarote and Santos scored the goals for ATK and put the game beyond doubt despite going to the break with the scores level.

Speaking after the game, Coppell stressed the importance of not allowing the game to turn into an end-to-end contest.

"We were trying to retain possession as much as possible and get into a position where we can hurt them. All three goals, the second goal in particular, was tremendous. Kashmir are a big team so it's not just enough to put it in there. The second goal was the critical goal," he said.

He further added, "It was coincidence more than anything else that the ball ended up at Santos' feet, it was a happy coincidence. All three goals were very special.

"There seemed to be a lot of cumulative fouls. I think you have to try and control the ball as much as possible. It suits them if it was end to end. The focal point tactically was Balwant, he had a strong game against two strong centre-backs. "

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson credited ATK for the win and conceded that the contest was too hard for his team.

"We competed well. In the first half, we did well and played a certain style of football with the players we have. There has been a lot of hurdles, tonight was one step too hard for us.

"The second goal was a wonder goal, after that we struggled. The players are tired and need a break. We will come back next season fresher and wiser," he concluded.