Super Cup 2018-19: Kushal Das - Super Cup was formulated on the insistence of I-League clubs

The AIFF General Secretary hopes that the issues raised by I-League clubs are resolved at the earliest...

The All Football Federation's (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das hopes the final round of Super Cup kicks off as per schedule as it is a comeptition that was formulated at the behest of clubs.

"Super Cup is a competition that was started on the insistence of I-League clubs. They wanted to play ISL teams and find out how they fare, so we started the Super Cup. Now they have some grievances and they have pulled out. But the game of football should not suffer. The president has been very busy in the last few days, so he has not been able to meet them. We hope that the issues get resolved at the earliest and the final round of the Super Cup takes place smoothly," Das told Goal, at the sidelines of I-League award ceremony.

Eight I-League clubs had together written a letter to AIFF president Praful Patel last month raising various issues pertaining to their future, the handling of the I-League and the functioning of football in the country. also joined the coterie a couple of days back further strengthing the union. But they are yet to hear from the federation.

Menawhile, has also bagged the hosting rights for the 2020 U-17 Women's World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Friday at the council meeting held in Miami, USA. Das confirmed that the federation will leave no stone unturned to field a competitive side for the tournament.

"Firstly, we have to develop the team. The infrastructure is in place. That is not a concern. Starting with the national championship we will start scouting players. We have plans of setting up a league and we will be talking to various stakeholders. We need to do something like we did before the U17 Men's world cup, setting up U14 and U16s teams. The biggest challenge is to set up a competitive team. As per as operational and venue management is concerned we are fine with that," said Das.

As hosts, India's U-17 team will also be allowed a direct entry into the competition and it will be their first appearance at the World Cup.



