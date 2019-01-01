Sunday Oliseh bemoans "horrible" Ajax loss to Tottenham in Champions League

The Sons of the Gods failed to protect their first-leg advantage as the Premier League side came from behind to stun them in front of their home fans

Sunday Oliseh has expressed his frustration following ’s 3-2 defeat to Hotspur in the second leg of their Uefa semi-final at Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag’s men headed into the encounter with a 1-0 first-leg advantage and started the game impressively with first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and ’s Hakim Ziyech.

Tottenham came from behind with a superb second-half hat-trick from Lucas Moura. Former international, Oliseh spent two years with the Dutch side, where he scored eight goals in 54 appearances.

Oliseh has taken to social media to express his thoughts on the game.

“Sad for my dear Ajax, what a horrible way to lose a champion's league semi-final,” Oliseh Tweeted.

“Credit to Pochettino's Tottenham for the fighting spirit and above all, the second half tactical change that defeated Ajax. What a superb Year of football!”

Tottenham will play in an all- affair in the final of the Champions League in Madrid on June 1.