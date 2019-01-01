Sule considered Premier League move before choosing Bayern

The Germany international was a Chelsea target, but opted for the perennial Bundesliga champions, but says he's still likely to play in England

defender Niklas Sule has revealed he considered a move to the Premier League in 2017, but the lure of the Bavarian giants was too strong.

The international joined Bayern from for €20 million (£18m/$23m) in July of 2017 and has gone on to make 64 appearances and win two titles in his time with the club.

were reportedly interested in his services a couple of seasons ago, and they and other teams in will be on alert after Sule said he’d still like to play in the country one day.

“It was a thought to go to the Premier League [in 2017],” the 24-year-old, who was linked with last year, exclusively told Goal and DAZN .

“This is one of the leagues in which I really want to play. At the time, however, I saw the change to Munich as the best step. And, as you can see, I am very happy at Bayern.

“Not only because I got my way, but also because the fans and all the staff are great.”

The 22-cap-international will get a taste of what life could have been had he opted to move to England as opposed to remaining in Germany when Bayern take on in the on Tuesday.

Bayern won their first Group B fixture 3-0 against , while Spurs drew with Olympiacos to start their campaign.

Sule knows that it won’t be an easy game against last season’s beaten Champions League finalists, but backs Bayern to win, which would see them open up a big lead in the group.

“It will be an extremely difficult game against a physically strong opponent,” he continued.

“We have to go through our game, with a lot of possession, and then we can win against every opponent.”

Article continues below

A victory against Tottenham would take the ambitious Sule one step closer to his goals.

He wants to add European glory to his team’s domestic success and take his country to titles as well.

“I want to become the best centre-back in the world,” he said, “win the Champions League and win one or more important titles with the national team.”