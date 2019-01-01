SUK ground renovation works set to take Red Giants further

Selangor's SUK training ground is currently undergoing renovation works which are set to be completed in July.

On Wednesday Goal was invited by side along with several of their fans for a brief impromptu visit to their state secretariat (SUK) training ground in Shah Alam, which is currently undergoing upgrading works.

Leading the entourage on the evening was the association vice president Izhar Moslim, who provided information on the works undertaken.

According to him, although the board under president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin had looked into the possibility of moving from the Selangor state-owned property that they have occupied for over 15 years, with three other possible replacements having been identified, in the end they decided on staying at the ground that is located in the Section 5 neighbourhood of the city.

"We worked out a favourable lease deal with the state government lasting three years.

"Among the arrangements we had to work out in order to come to an agreement was to provide time slots for the government servants' football teams to continue using the pitch here," he explained.

With the agreement worked out, came the planning and funding part, and Izhar paid tribute to the commitment of construction firm Vizione, who is also one of the Red Giants' sponsors this season.

"Vizione as one of our partners came up with the plans for the new facility, and provided the RM1 million needed for the works to be done.

"They have been very reasonable towards our requests and tried to meet almost all the requirements we had," he said.

The works being done at the moment include repairs on the two pitches, and the construction of another level at the top of the stands.

When it is completed in July, the complex will house showers, a lounge, dressing rooms, a weight room, a physiotherapy area for the senior team and the U-21 team, while the top level will house the offices for the head coach and secretary-general, as well as their operational staff, who will move from their current headquarters in Kelana Jaya.

"We want the U-21 team to train near their seniors, so that seeing them will push the juniors into wanting to break through to the senior level," noted Izhar.

The two pitches meanwhile are currently being repaired further to ensure that they are level, while the perimeter will be fenced up to provide privacy.

With several months remaining before the works are completed, already plans are being made for the club to generate revenue from the training ground.

Izhar also revealed a plan to build a cafe next to the pitch, as well as a proposal to organise a children's soccer school on the weekends at the ground.

