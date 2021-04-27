‘Such a weak forward’ – Football fans slam wasteful Werner as Chelsea hold Real Madrid
Timo Werner has been slammed by football fans following his lethargic performance as Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.
In the first leg Champions League semi-final clash, the Germany international lined up in the Blues’ attack alongside Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.
Nonetheless, he was the English side’s biggest flop as they botched several scoring opportunities. After featuring for 66 minutes, he was substituted for Kai Havertz.
Although Thomas Tuchel’s men left Spain unharmed, fans expressed their discontent with the striker who joined the Premier League outfit from RB Leipzig.