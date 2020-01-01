Subrata Bhattacharya feels crowdfunding could have saved Mohun Bagan

The Mohun Bagan legend expressed his displeasure over the club’s alliance with ATK…

In what was a red-letter day for Kolkata and Indian football where century-old club merged with two-time (ISL) champions . It sees the new entity enter the cash-rich league from the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The two clubs will form a separate new entity which will come in effect from June 1, 2020. ATK owner Sanjiv Goenka will own 80 per cent stake of the club while the Green and Maroon will own the other 20 per cent. There will be two directors in the new club, with one of them likely to be Sanjiv Goenka while Swapan Sadhan Bose is expected to be the other director.

While there has been a mixed reaction among the fans of both the clubs, legendary Mohun Bagan player and former coach Subrata Bhattacharya, who is now famous for being captain Sunil Chhetri's father-in-law, expressed his reservations on the merger.

Speaking to Goal, the former player said, “When there is a problem at hand you have to somehow find a solution. But if that solution is permanent then it is bad. This can be a temporary solution but on a permanent basis this is not possible.”

Bhattacharya also mentioned while he does not mind the alliance of the two clubs, he disapproved the terms and conditions of the merger.

“I don’t have a problem with the merger of Mohun Bagan and ATK. But if they would have considered the emotions of the millions of fans then they could have changed the contract a bit.

“The club officials should have kept this in mind that it is not business. They could have at least gone for a 65 - 35 sharing,” said the Mohun Bagan great.

The former international had an interesting solution for financial problems of the club and suggested that following this the club officials could have avoided such a deal with ATK.

“They could have asked every member to contribute Rs. 5000 to 10000 and see if the club would have survived. But no they won’t do that,” signed off Bhattacharya.