‘Suarez will take 30 seconds to settle at Atletico’ – Abreu surprised by Barcelona’s striker sale

The former Uruguay international believes his fellow countryman has made a smart move, after being deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou

Luis Suarez will take 30 seconds to settle at , says former international Sebastian Abreu, who asks why have allowed such a proven performer to leave.

Following the arrival of Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou, the vastly experienced frontman was deemed surplus to requirements.

Various landing spots were mooted for Suarez, from Juventus to MLS, but he will be staying in .

Atletico have put a deal in place with their domestic rivals, with the 33-year-old who plundered 198 goals in 283 appearances for Barca not ready to call time on just yet.

Abreu expects Suarez to thrive at Wanda Metropolitano under the guidance of a fellow fiery South American, Argentine coach Diego Simeone, and believes he has found another perfect fit after six memorable years in Catalunya.

“I was happy to hear about Suarez's move because [now] Luis can have clear objectives,” Abreu told Radio MARCA. “He's saying goodbye to something as amazing and exciting as his spell at Barcelona.

“It alters his initial [career] plans a bit but doesn't change them [completely]. That self-esteem has to come out.

“It's going to take 30 seconds [for him to settle in at Atletico] once he meets Cholo face to face. As soon as Simeone puts that venom of passion across - 30 seconds looking eye to eye.”

While tipping Suarez to shine for Atletico, Abreu wonders whether Barca will live to regret their decision to part with a player who served them with such distinction through La Liga and -winning campaigns.

He added: “Out of context football-wise, they're letting go a productive player who resolves lots of issues.

“It's not for me to say whether there are financial aspects at the club and they have to bring down the annual [wage] cost of the squad. I don't want to have an opinion on everything without knowing anything.”

Suarez, who still had 12 months left to run on his contract at Barca, bid an emotional farewell to the Blaugrana and is now preparing to open an exciting new chapter in his career after agreeing a two-year deal with Atletico.