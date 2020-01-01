Suarez cleared for Atletico Madrid return after testing negative for coronavirus

The Uruguay international last played on November 13 during the international break but can make his return for the Rojiblancos

Luis Suarez will be able to rejoin his team-mates for training after the striker posted a negative Covid-19 test following his battle with the coronavirus.

The international last played on November 13 during the international break for his country and has not featured for the Rojiblancos in in just under a month after contracting the illness upon his return.

Suarez, who joined Diego Simeone's side from earlier this year following a failed move to , has been a prolific presence since his arrival at Wanda Metropolitano, netting five times in six top-flight games so far this term.

More teams

The 33-year-old had hoped to have passed a previous test ahead of his side's midweek draw with holders , but delivered a positive result once more.

However, having finally registered negative for Covid-19 in this latest test, he will be welcomed back into the fold ahead of Saturday's game against Valladolid, as Atletico look to move top of La Liga at the expense of

"Luis Suárez will join the group training sessions of the first team tomorrow at the Wanda de Majadahonda Sports City, after having tested negative in the official La Liga PCR test," the club confirmed in an official statement.

"The Uruguayan, after overcoming Covid-19 and complying with all health protocols, rejoins the discipline of the group and will be under Simeone's orders again."

Article continues below

With seven wins and two draws, Atletico remain the only undefeated team in La Liga this season, and have two games in hand over leaders Sociedad, who they trail by a point as the Spanish top-flight hurtles towards the new year and a steady festive schedule.

They have also a pair of fixtures to spare compared to third-place , who sit three points behind them, raising the idea that Simeone is on track to deliver a first league title since his famous triumph of 2013-14.

They will travel to Wals-Siezenheim next week to face Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, knowing that a draw will secure them a last-16 berth in Europe's top competition too, at the expense of their hosts.