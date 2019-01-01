Suarez: Barcelona may sign another number nine

The Uruguayan is determined to keep delivering at Camp Nou but admits the club may be temped to bring in some more fire power

striker Luis Suarez concedes "it would not be strange" if the Catalans decided to sign another number nine.

Suarez, 32, is now into his sixth season at Camp Nou after transferring from in 2014 following a controversial World Cup for .

The striker has managed put those controversies behind him however and regularly prove his worth for Barca - scoring 20 plus goals in all competitions each season since he's arrived in .

While conceding that playing for the Catalans is far from easy, Suarez is determined to keep proving his worth and admits the club could be looking for another number nine.

"The demands at Barcelona are immense," Suarez told Ovacion. "Every three days you have to have a test, there is no rest, and you are not forgiven if you have even just one bad game.

"It is not easy to play at a club like Barcelona, to adapt and win your place. I have to respect that I have spent five years at the club dealing with this pressure and always trying to respond in the right manner.

"If the club are looking for, or wish to bring in another number nine, it would not be strange, it is the reality of football.

"A time will arrive when my age will not allow me to play at the level Barcelona require, but while I can, and while I have the strength to compete, I will."

Suarez has scored eight goals across 13 appearances for the club this season and was recently linked with interest in a future move to MLS.

Such a move is unlikely to happen anytime soon however with Suarez contracted at Camp Nou until 2021.

The Uruguayan also revealed he's keen to play on until the 2022 World Cup in , meaning he'll look to play at the highest level for as long as possible.

"I hope so," Suarez said when asked if he'll be playing at the tournament. "Actually, I am convinced I will be there."

Suarez's immediate attention must now turn to Uruguay's next match, a friendly against Hungary on Friday before a battle against three days later

Oscar Tabarez's side have avoided defeat in their past five matches since losing on penalties to in the quarter-finals of the Copa America.