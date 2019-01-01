Stoke City striker Saido Berahino arrested on suspicion of drink-driving

The Burundi international has been apprehended for driving at a high speed in London

striker Saido Berahino has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The 25-year-old was stopped while speeding away from a bar in Great Russell Street, London after the police were alerted of a ‘disturbance’ in the area.

The forward who alleged that he was fleeing an attack from a gang who stole his wristwatch has been detained for the reckless behaviour.

"On Monday, 18 February at around 03:00 hours, police were called to a disturbance in Great Russell Street, WC1,” read a Metropolitan Police statement.

"When officers arrived on the scene a car was seen to drive away at speed.

"The car was stopped by police in Bedford Square and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink drive.

"He was taken to a central London police station where he remains in custody."

Berahino who has scored five goals in 26 appearances for Stoke City this season could face sanction from the club regarding the incident.

It is yet uncertain if the Burundi striker will play a part when Stoke play host to on Saturday.