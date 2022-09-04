A second-half brace from Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United to a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Antony scored on United debut

Saka equalised for the Gunners

Rashford settled game with two second-half strikes

WHAT HAPPENED? After Arsenal saw Gabriel Martinelli's opener ruled out by VAR, Antony scored on his maiden United start to make it 1-0. Bukayo Saka levelled on the hour before Rashford struck twice to earn his side all three points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Arsenal's first big test of the season and they faltered, with their 100 per cent winning start coming to an end despite a promising performance. Meanwhile, United put in another statement performance which further suggested that their disastrous first two games of the campaign were a blip.

ALL EYES ON: Erik ten Hag made a big call starting Antony so soon after his arrival, but the Brazilian immediately repaid his faith. His debut goal was sumptuous and the winger's overall contribution will be enough to get United fans very excited indeed.

DID YOU KNOW? Antony became the 100th Brazilian to appear in the Premier League this afternoon, as well as the youngest player from his country to score on their debut.

THE VERDICT:

Remember when they said VAR would end debates over refereeing decisions?

And the alternative view.

A new hero at Old Trafford?

Few disagreed that Arsenal deserved their equaliser.

Is Rashford back to his best?

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED & ARSENAL? Both teams kick off their Europa League group-stage campaigns on Thursday. United host Real Sociedad while Arsenal jet over to Switzerland to take on FC Zurich.