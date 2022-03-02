Stanford University women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at 22

Stanford University goalkeeper and captain Katie Meyer has died aged 22, the school confirmed on Wednesday.

The school said Meyer was found dead in an on-campus residence, with the cause of death not yet revealed.

Meyer helped lead Stanford to the NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019, making two key saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina.

What was said?

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," read a letter from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and Director of Athletics Bernard Muir.

"Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general.

"Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019.

"Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community."

The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO — Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022

