'Spurs will soon be making £80m signings' - Pochettino can compete with Liverpool & Man City, says Waddle

The former winger believes that Tottenham will be able to compete with Premier League rivals in the transfer market once back at White Hart Lane

Tottenham will “soon be making £80 million signings”, says Chris Waddle, with a return to White Hart Lane set to provide Mauricio Pochettino with the transfer funds he needs to compete.

Spurs have endured a frustrating time in recent windows, with no additions made to their ranks in the summer of 2018.

There has also been no movement in the January market as yet either, with the winter deadline set to pass on Thursday.

Pochettino has suggested that late deals are possible, but it remains to be seen whether he gets extra bodies on board.

Waddle believes that such struggles will soon be a thing of the past for Spurs and their Argentine boss as money will be freed up once a stadium rebuild in north London is completed and signed off.

The ex-Spurs star told Sportingbet: “I think Daniel Levy will give Pochettino the spending power of Man City and Liverpool once they move into the new stadium.

“Daniel Levy will have promised Pochettino that.

“I expect Tottenham to soon be making £80m signings that can push them to the next level.

“Tottenham fans are used to seeing their side finish in the top four and will now be wanting to win silverware.

“Once Tottenham move into the new stadium and start signing top players, they won't have any excuses not to and I think they will.”

Spurs already have a number of “top players” on their books, including many exciting home-grown stars.

Waddle feels there will be more young English talent to come, with Tottenham having shown that they can provide a better career platform than a number of their Premier League rivals.

“I think Pochettino now has first pick on young English players in the transfer market and agents will want the move as well,” said the ex-England international.

“Agents want their players playing regularly as the players’ improvement makes them more money.

“Pochettino has brought through most of England's national team stars and for an agent that makes Tottenham a lot better proposition than anywhere else.

“Young players want to get first team football and are now happy to go abroad to get it.

“We have seen that with [Jadon] Sancho moving to Dortmund.

“Tottenham are in a great position because they have given English players a chance and they don’t have to move abroad in order to get regular football.

Article continues below

“This could save them a fortune in the long run.

“Teams like Manchester City have the talent in their youth system, but they're never going to get a chance on the pitch as they're always looking for an immediate impact.

“Young players are now too hungry to sit and wait and that gives clubs like Tottenham a great chance to snap up the best youngsters in the country.”