'Spurs have 18 months to keep Kane' - Former Tottenham boss makes transfer prediction

Tim Sherwood believes the prolific frontman could leave if no trophy is landed by the end of the 2020-21 campaign

have 18 months to keep Harry Kane, says Tim Sherwood, with the prolific striker expected to seek a move elsewhere if no silverware is secured by the end of 2020-21.

Speculation regarding the captain’s future has continued to rage in north London.

Kane has not fuelled any of it, with a home-grown star committed to a long-term contract at Spurs.

At 26 years of age, though, it has been suggested on a regular basis that personal ambition will need to be matched in order for a deal through to 2024 to be honoured.

Former Tottenham boss Sherwood expects that to be the case, with trophies under Jose Mourinho now the only thing that can keep Kane from the clutches of a rival.

He told beIN Sports: “[Kane] needs to win something. So I think he’ll give it a period of time, certainly next season.

“The end of this season and next season and see if they can get closer to winning something. And if they don’t, then he will leave.”

Tangible success is set to become the top priority for Kane, with a lucrative agreement at Spurs ensuring that financial gain is no longer a sticking point.

He has worked hard to establish a standing as one of the finest frontmen on the planet and will want to see his efforts rewarded.

The general consensus is that appointing Mourinho is a step in the right direction for Tottenham, as the Portuguese has delivered success wherever he has been.

Sherwood says more will be required, with the clock now ticking for a team that has failed to land a major honour since lifting the League Cup back in 2008.

The former Spurs player and coach added on Kane: “All professional footballers are now going to be rich when they finish no matter who they are, even bad ones.

“They are all going to be millionaires, that is the way it is. But you want trophies, you want to say what you have won at the end of it.”

A slow start to the season, which cost Mauricio Pochettino his job, has dropped Spurs out of the Premier League title race.

They are, however, still fighting in the – having reached the final of that competition in 2018-19 – and have an campaign to come in 2020.