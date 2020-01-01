‘Spurs could break tradition for £80m Zaha’ – Former boss sees ‘spend to win’ at Tottenham

Tim Sherwood believes Jose Mourinho could tempt Daniel Levy into changing a transfer philosophy which has focused on younger options in recent years

could, with Jose Mourinho now at the helm, break tradition in the January transfer window and make an £80 million ($104m) move for winger Wilfried Zaha, says Tim Sherwood.

At 27 years of age, and with a hefty price tag to take into account, the international does not fit the philosophy which has been favoured by Spurs in recent years.

Their approach, with chairman Daniel Levy leading the way, has been to try and find value in emerging talent.

Zaha, in contrast, is a proven performer who has spent the last seven years gracing a Premier League stage.

His undoubted ability has attracted plenty of admiring glances, with Tottenham one of those said to be mulling over an approach.

Sherwood believes a big-money offer could be tabled, with the arrival of Mourinho seeing those in north London adopt more of a “spend to win” mindset.

The former Spurs player and coach told talkSPORT: “Everyone would want Zaha… but for £80 million I’m not sure everyone would want Zaha.

“Certainly Daniel Levy wouldn’t at that price and at that age.

“He’s a good player, we all know that.

“It all depends what the philosophy is at the club now, whether they’re looking to bring their young players through or whether they’re looking to spend to win.

“It all depends on how they’ve shifted. I know how the club was when I was there and when [Mauricio] Pochettino was there, and I think in bringing Jose in there has been a shift there.

“We’ll perhaps see that now in the transfer market.”

Tottenham would likely face plenty of competition for Zaha’s signature if they do decide to make a formal approach.

London rivals Chelsea are also said to be keen on the talented forward, while it has even been suggested that a move could be made to giants .

Zaha is now working with Pini Zahavi, and a member of the so-called ‘super agent’ elite is reportedly trying to find the best possible landing spot for another of his high-profile clients.

The highly-rated Palace winger has recorded three goals and as many assists in the Premier League this season, having reached double figures in both of those departments last term.