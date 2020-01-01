Southgate explains why he has picked Maguire in the England squad to face Iceland and Denmark amid trial in Greece

The Man Utd captain has spoken to the England manager to explain the circumstances of his arrest and subsequent trial in Greece

Gareth Southgate decided to include Harry Maguire in his squad after hearing the captain's version of the events that led to him standing trial in Greece.

Maguire was a subject of court proceedings on the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday, following his alleged part in an altercation with police while on holiday in Mykonos.

The 27-year-old spent last Thursday and Friday night in custody and denies all charges. He had the chance to speak to Southgate before being selected for next month's Nations League encounters with Iceland and Denmark.

More teams

The England manager hailed his first-choice central defender as "an outstanding character" within the national team set-up, and said he had no reason to doubt Maguire's account of last week's incident.

"It's clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision that, in the end, I can only take on the information I have," Southgate told a news conference.

"I've spoken with Harry, I have insight to the story which is very different to what's been reported.

"In these instances, you can only make decisions based on facts that you're aware of. Now, clearly, if facts or information change further down the line, I have to review that decision.

"I have a fantastic relationship with the boy. Harry has been an outstanding character for us.

"I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me. It's important he knows that he's got my support at this moment."

"I am not going to get into hypotheticals of what might or might not happen. I have got to reserve the right to review if further information becomes available.

Article continues below

"I think if you are ever in a management position, you have to make lots of decisions. You always make decisions to the best of your ability given the information that you have.

"People might agree or disagree with those decisions. I think that’s the position every manager finds themselves in. In this moment in time, that’s where I am with it.

"As I said, Harry regrets the fact that he has brought that sort of focus and attention on the team and he apologised for that. But he also has his own side of the story which I think will come out in time."