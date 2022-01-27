Southampton make transfer approach for Chelsea's Anjorin after Lokomotiv Moscow loan cut short

Southampton are in talks to sign Tino Anjorin from Chelsea after he cut short his loan at Lokomotiv Moscow, following Ralf Rangnick’s exit to join Manchester United.

The 20-year-old is currently in London taking the last steps to overcome a broken metatarsal sustained in Russia.

The Blues had previously inserted a £17m ($20m) option to buy on their loan deal with Lokomotiv and could accept a similar price for the homegrown talent.

What happens if he stays at Chelsea?

If the Saints can’t sign Anjorin in January, they will try again in the summer.

Chelsea will, instead, likely send him on loan to a Championship club, with several teams already enquiring about the attacking midfielder’s status.

Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the homegrown star who was seen as the best in his generation but is unable to guarantee first-team minutes with so many attackers in his squad.

Russia is no longer seen as the best enviornment for Anjorin after Rangnick was poached by Man Utd. The sporting director turned head coach had been the driving force behind the transfer in the first place.

Why are Southampton poaching players from Chelsea?

Hasenhuttl’s strategy is increasingly talking about diving into the big six academies and giving a shot to the best young players in the Premier League.

Southampton have already attracted the likes of Tino Livramento and Dynel Simeu from Chelsea. Meanwhile, they have given ex-Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters an important role in the first team. There’s also Nathan Tella from Arsenal and Thierry Small from Everton.

They aren’t hiding their strategy with the Austrian coach coming out and saying it in the clearest terms possible.

"Young players that can't make it at Chelsea or Man City are welcome here,” Hasenhuttl said earlier in January. “We will give them the platform and want to create new stars."

They have also gone public about their interest in signing Armando Broja who is currently on loan at St Mary's from Chelsea.

“Sure [we can sign him], he likes it here,” Hasenhuttl said. “He loves it here. It would be great if he was our player, he wants to be with us I think, you can feel this in every moment.

“The fans love him meanwhile, good.”

The Albania international will top the club's shortlist but he is likely to wait until the end of the season to see if Tuchel will give him a chance in west London.

West Ham are also thought to be one of a number of other clubs that have made their interest known in the 20-year-old.

