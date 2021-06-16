Southampton

Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side face Everton at Goodison Park in their first fixture before a home date with Manchester United

Southampton kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season with an away fixture against Everton before a tough test against Manchester United in gameweek two.

A tricky run of fixtures towards the end of January and at the beginning of February, meanwhile, sees Ralph Hasenhuttl's side face Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United in consecutive matches.

Indeed, Southampton were beaten 9-0 by United at Old Trafford back in February 2021 and will be hoping to put on a much better show against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men a year later.

The two matches against Brighton, meanwhile, will take place on December 4, at St Mary's Stadium, and April 23, at the Amex.

The Saints' penultimate game of the Premier League season is a tricky home fixture against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, although they did manage to beat the Merseysiders 1-0 in the same fixture in the 2020-21 season.

Southampton end their campaign away at Leicester City on May 22 and they'll undoubtedly be looking for an improvement on their 15th-placed finish from last season.

Southampton Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton
21/08/2021 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
28/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
11/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United
18/09/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
25/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton
02/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
16/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United
23/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley
30/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Southampton
06/11/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
20/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton
27/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
01/12/2021 19:45 Southampton v Leicester City
04/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton
11/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
14/12/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
18/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brentford
26/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton
28/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
01/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
15/01/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton
22/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
09/02/2022 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
12/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton
19/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton
26/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Norwich City
05/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
12/03/2022 15:00 Southampton v Watford
19/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Southampton
02/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton
09/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
16/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
23/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Southampton
30/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
07/05/2022 15:00 Brentford v Southampton
15/05/2022 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
22/05/2022 16:00 Leicester City v Southampton

