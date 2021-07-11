Sound Sultan: Super Eagles, Amokachi mourn late Nigerian music legend

The Nigerian rapper and songwriter was confirmed dead on Sunday after a hard-fought battle with throat cancer in the United States

Nigeria's Super Eagles, former Everton forward Daniel Amokachi, Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo have joined the rest of the world in mourning the death of Nigerian music legend Olanrewaju Fasasi who is known as Sound Sultan.

Sound Sultan died at the age of 44 on Sunday after battling with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

Sound Sultan who rose to prominence under Kennis Music in the early 2000s, was an avid supporter of the Nigerian national team and he even charged them to victory in major tournaments with a single titled 'No tension' featuring former goalkeeper Emmanuel Babayaro.

Following the tragic news of his death, the Super Eagles paid tribute to the music veteran by sharing a video of song for the team which was released in 2014.