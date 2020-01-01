Souleymane Camara: Senegal striker ends 13-year spell at Montpellier

After over a decade at Stade de la Mosson, the ex-Senegal international has decided to end his stay at the club

president Laurent Nicollin has announced that Souleymane Camara will not renew his contract this summer after spending 13 years at the club.

The Dakar-born striker has spent his entire career in , helping Montpellier to win their first-ever title in 2012 and he also won the French League Cup with in the 2002-03 season.

Camara signed a one-year contract extension with La Paillade last year, and he will not be renewing the deal following its expiration.

In the just-concluded Ligue 1 season, he made 13 substitute appearances for Montpellier but he failed to back of the net in the 150 minutes of football he played in the league.

It is not yet known whether he is retiring from football or seeking a new challenge elsewhere, but Camara has been assured of an opportunity to kick-off his coaching career at Montpellier should he consider working in the dug-out.

"We had a conversation on Friday and the decision has been taken. Now he's thinking about what to do next,” Nicollin was quoted as saying by the Ligue 1 website.

“We're giving him time to decide what he wants to do, whether he wants to coach here. The door is open for him."

The Senegalese forward initially joined Montpellier on loan in 2007 before making his stay permanent the following year.

Camara played a club-record 433 games for Montpellier in all competitions during his 13-year stay with 76 goals scored – a record bettered only by France legend Laurent Blanc.

The 37-year-old also scored in 15 different Ligue 1 seasons, which include 10 consecutive top-flight campaigns with Montpellier, except in the 2019-20 season.

He started his France sojourn at Monaco in 2000 where he spent five years before joining Nice in 2005.

On the international scene, Camara made 36 appearances for and scored seven goals between 2002 and 2012.

During this period, he featured at the 2002 Fifa World Cup in and , and the 2002, 2006 and 2012 tournaments with the Teranga Lions.