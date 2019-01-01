Son reveals he sent text message to Andre Gomes to apologise for his role in causing horror injury

The South Korean has vowed to "show his respect" for the crocked Spaniard by working harder than ever before on the pitch for Spurs

winger Heung-min Son has revealed that he has contacted Andre Gomes to apologise for the late tackle which left the midfielder with a career-threatening injury in a Premier League clash last weekend.

Gomes underwent surgery for a fractured dislocation to his right ankle at the start of the week after being stretched off the pitch during the Toffees' 1-1 draw with Spurs on Sunday.

The 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, but and Tottenham players were visibility distressed after witnessing the horrific incident up close at Goodison Park.

Son was inconsolable after being sent off for his mistimed challenge on Gomes, but returned to action for Spurs for a clash at on Wednesday night.

The South Korean scored twice in a 4-0 victory and seemed to apologise to Gomes in front of the television cameras by holding his hands together after his first strike.

Speaking to the Evening Standard post-match, the Tottenham talisman explained he has already texted a Premier League colleague to express his remorse.

“I just texted him to say best wishes to you, I’m really sorry for you, your family and your team-mates," he began. "He texted me back but I haven’t read it yet. I still feel really bad.

“Football is a sport where something [like this] can happen, [but] nobody wants to see this. I’m so sad this happened and that I was involved. It’s been a tough few days.

“Of course, Gomes got the injury, but people around me sent me really strong messages. My team-mates, fans, even from and Everton fans as well.

“I’m really grateful for all the messages. I want to pay them back on the pitch. That’s all I can do. I want to respect him [Gomes] as well, and this is how I show respect, by working harder.”

Gomes posted a video on Twitter last night to offer an update on his recovery and thank Everton supporters for their continued support.

Thank you for your unconditional support! 🙏



Obrigado pelo vosso apoio incondicional! 🙏



¡Muchas gracias por todo vuestro apoyo! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KEz31pvWD2 — André Gomes (@aftgomes) November 6, 2019

He said: “Everything went well and I am already at home with my family. I would like to thank you all for the supportive messages."

Son's red card was overturned by the Football Association on Tuesday following an appeal from Tottenham, which means he will be available for selection for their next Premier League outing.

Mauricio Pochettino's side host on Saturday and must win to go level on points with the newly-promoted side in the Premier League table.

Everton, meanwhile, will take in a trip to , before club football takes a back seat for next week's qualifiers.