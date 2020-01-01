'Some Chelsea players have to wake up if they want to have a career!' - Mount was 'awful' against Tottenham, says Leboeuf

A former Stamford Bridge favourite has singled out the England international for criticism following the Blues' Carabao Cup exit

Mason Mount was "awful" against , according to Frank Leboeuf, who has warned that "some players have to wake up if they want to have a career".

Chelsea missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after being beaten on penalties by Tottenham in the round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard saw his side gain an early lead when Timo Werner fired in his first goal for the club since his £47.5 million ($61m) move from , but Spurs hit back deep into the second half via an Eric Lamela strike.

The contest was ultimately decided via a penalty shoot-out, and both sides converted their first four spot-kicks before Kane also found the net from 12 yards to leave Mount needing to score to take the game to sudden death.

The international saw his effort strike the outside of the post, which confirmed a dramatic victory for Spurs and ensured that Lampard's wait for the first trophy of his reign at Chelsea will go on for a while longer.

Leboeuf felt Mount underperformed throughout the 90 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and has urged him and some of his team-mates to raise their game in order to carve out successful careers in west London.

"We saw so many defensive mistakes from Chelsea last season. And they still have work to do," the former Blues defender told ESPN.

"But it’s not just the defenders, it’s the midfielders too, they have to work and come back. Mason Mount was awful all game.

"He’s a very talented player but some players have to wake up if they want to have a career.

"A career is not only six months or a year, it has to be more."

Leboeuf went onto bemoan the fact his old club were unable to build on an encouraging first-half display against Spurs, as he added: "Chelsea were very good in the first half and were dominating the game. They put Tottenham under pressure and scored the goal.

"Credit to Frank and Chelsea for the first half. But I’m very critical for their performance in the second half. It’s sad to see that the team is still incapable of playing well for 90 minutes.

"They have to change that, otherwise it’s going to be a problem for them."