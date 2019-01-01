Solskjaer won’t give up on Man Utd trophy chase with Premier League title ‘out of reach’

The Red Devils boss concedes that his side are “too far behind the top teams” when it comes to a top-flight scrap, but is looking to land silverware

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits are “out of reach” when it comes to challenging for the Premier League title, but he is setting his sights on other trophies.

The Red Devils have failed to make any progress when it comes to top-flight duty in 2019-20, with qualification likely to represent the height of their ambition.

They are, however, through to the quarter-finals of the and last 32 of the , with an campaign still to come.

Solskjaer sees possible routes to silverware down those avenues and wants to see his side take every competition seriously as they wait on closing the gap which has left them a long way adrift of those competing for English football’s most prestigious prize.

He told reporters: “I don’t want to stop winning in cups because the Premier League trophy is out of our reach. We are too far behind the top teams.

“Any trophy you can get your hands on we are going to go for - but we need to improve our league form definitely.”

United are prepared to play the long game when it comes to forcing their way back into contention for the very top honours.

A shift in philosophy at Old Trafford has seen greater emphasis placed on home-grown talent and academy graduates.

Mason Greenwood is, at 18 years of age, one of the most promising talents to be emerging through the ranks, with Solskjaer eager to handle his development, and that of fellow youngsters, with care.

He added: “You always get assessed on results now, but the DNA of this club – and it’s always been in our philosophy and my philosophy to give young players with the right attitude a chance and if that takes a couple of years for him to really, really come through, it’s worth it for us.

“I’m managing for Man Utd, I’m not managing for me. I'm managing for the best way I think we can get the best out of Mason.”

With the Red Devils seeking to blend youth with experience, Solskjaer concedes that it may take a while for current inconsistencies to be ironed out.

Article continues below

“Sometimes you get that with a young team, which we have,” he said.

“And we’ve suffered with injuries, which has made it even younger.

“We are still not consistent enough in our performances from game to game or within the game. But that will come. It keeps improving and I think when we get through this the boys will have learned a lot.”