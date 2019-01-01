Solskjaer told Man Utd fans are ‘100 per cent behind’ him despite recent wobble

The Red Devils have suffered six defeats across their last eight games, but the man handed a three-year deal has the support of those in the stands

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains “100 per cent” backing from fans despite the club’s recent wobble, claims Sean Bones of the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust.

Questions have been asked of the Norwegian just a matter of weeks after signing a three-year contract.

Terms were put to him on the back of a stunning reversal in fortune for the Red Devils delivered on the back of Jose Mourinho’s departure.

Solskjaer, with his strong ties to the club from his playing days, was considered to be the ideal candidate to awaken a sleeping giant.

He has, however, seen a bright start give way to a run of six defeats in eight games, leading some to suggest that United acted too hastily in handing a permanent deal to the 1999 treble winner.

There are, however, no doubts within those on the terraces that the right man is at the helm, with Bones telling Sky Sports on the back of a humbling 4-0 defeat at Everton: "The supporters are 100 per cent behind the manager.

"It was a woeful performance. That happens, but when you are a Manchester United player you can't saunter around casually, you've got to work harder than the opposition.

"That didn't happen [at Goodison Park] and it didn't happen in the two games [2-1 defeats in the and Premier League], you've got to want it more than the opposition.

"When you put the Manchester United shirt on, you've got to give everything.

"Ole understands that, and the supporters are 100 per cent behind the manager, and he shouldn't have to apologise to us as supporters."

Rather than place the blame for an inability to challenge the domestic and European elite for top honours at the manager’s door, United supporters continue to demand greater support from the Glazer family ownership.

"What is clear is the squad isn't fit for purpose and that goes to the very top, to Joel Glazer and the Glazer family," added Bones.

"When Sir Alex and David Gill were here, they structured the profile of the squad properly.

" have the two guys from [sporting director Txiki Begiristain and chief executive Ferran Soriano] doing that particular job and I think going into the future, we expect more from the Glazers.

"At Old Trafford, we expect to win trophies and we expect a certain level of performance and a squad that can do that.

"You've got to spend money, invest wisely, you've got to get a balance and a blend between the youth system and the players that you bring in.

"The last three managers have failed [in that], because they perhaps haven't had the amount of support they should have from the top, or with the players and the profiling.

"I think Ole understands that and has a vision of Manchester United that is totally in step with the supporters. Now it is up to the Glazers to match that."