Solskjaer: Sanchez hasn't had a chance to prove himself after 'new lease on life'

The Old Trafford boss is confident the forward will take advantage of the changes at the club once his injury issues subside

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Alexis Sanchez has a "new lease of life" as the Chilean forward tries to rediscover his best form at Old Trafford.

Sanchez was a high-profile arrival from Premier League rivals Arsenal in January last year, however, the former Barcelona star has struggled for form and fitness in Manchester.

The 30-year-old, who only scored three goals for United last season, has been limited to just 14 matches in all competitions this term due to a hamstring injury.

But since returning to the squad, Sanchez has tallied two assists in two appearances and Solskjaer is confident the veteran will soon be back to his best ahead of Sunday's trip to Tottenham.

"He's got high standards himself that you demand from yourself," Solskjaer told reporters. "When it doesn't work for you, as it clearly hasn't and he's had some injuries, then it's difficult to suddenly click and put that confidence on.

"So [we've had] individual chats but, of course, it's a fresh start for him with me and Mike [Phelan] coming in – it's a new lease of life for him maybe. Hopefully we can see the best of him because he's a top, top player."

Sanchez has only managed one Premier League goal in 2018-19 – a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Newcastle United in October.

"We've had the issue with his injury – that's been the problem here now," Solskjaer continued. "So he's not really had a chance to prove himself or show what he can do and it will still take time before we can fairly say that Alexis is 100 per cent fit and he's had many games on the run. Then we expect to see the best level that he can perform to."

United are sixth in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of third-placed Tottenham, after 21 matches.

The can close the gap on the top four to just six points with a win over Spurs on Sunday and pull level with fifth placed Arsenal on points.