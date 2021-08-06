Solskjaer reveals when Sancho will join Man Utd training and gives Cavani return date

The pair have yet to link up with the rest of the squad following their summer break and the club face Everton in their final friendly on Saturday

Jadon Sancho is expected to train with his Manchester United team-mates for the first time next week having had an extended holiday.

A deal was agreed for the attacker last month but he has yet to meet up with the squad and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted it would be unlikely he starts the campaign opener against Leeds.

The England international should be at the club’s Carrington training base after the weekend and striker Edinson Cavani is also expected back.

What has been said?

The squad returned from their second training camp of the summer on Thursday night but Sancho and Cavani were two notable absentees as the rest of those involved in international tournaments this summer returned to the group.

Asked when the duo were expected back, Solskjaer told club media: “Hopefully they’ll be fit when they come back in with us. They’re due to come in after the weekend.

"There are different circumstances as to why they haven’t joined us yet, but it’s a long season and they had to have a little more time off.”

Is anyone missing from training?

The missing international contingent, which included Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof, all met up with the squad in St Andrews having returned from their post-Euro 2020 holiday.

Fred also returned having competed in the Copa America and Solskjaer said he is in good condition, commenting: “He played nine games for Brazil in the summer so the three weeks he had away from us [on holiday] will have benefited him.

“He’s not lost any fitness so he’s ready to go.”

Marcus Rashford is not with the group as he recovers from surgery on an ongoing shoulder problem which is set to rule him out until October, while Dean Henderson also stayed back in Manchester as he recovers from fatigue after contracting Covid-19 three weeks ago.

Eric Bailly and Amad have yet to return after competing for Ivory Coast in the Olympics. Solskjaer does not know their exact return date as they are bound by UK Government quarantine restrictions having travelled in from Tokyo.

Raphael Varane has yet to undergo his medical so is not officially a United player. But, Solskjaer is hoping the Frenchman and Sancho will be available for selection for the opening game of the new league campaign against Leeds on August 14.

“They still haven’t trained with us and I need to see how they are,” Solskjaer said. “I can’t see them being available for Everton but hopefully they will be ready to be on the bench [against Leeds].”

Who do United play next?

Next up for Solskjaer’s side is a friendly against Everton on Saturday. It will be the first opportunity for those players involved in international competitions this summer to feature in a pre-season game.

Then the squad have a week to prepare for their first game of the season against Leeds. Solskjaer’s side then have a trip to Southampton the weekend after.

