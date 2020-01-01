Solskjaer hints at Jones return to Manchester United squad after injury nightmare

The defender has not been included in the Premier League roster for this season as he continues to recover from a series of setbacks

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted Phil Jones might still have a future at , despite not including the defender in this season’s Premier League squad.

The centre back has struggled for game time since Solskjaer was given the job on a permanent basis and last featured in January, but the United manager insisted that despite not including the defender - who has three years left on his contract - in his domestic or squads his season, he could still have a part to play.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference Solskjaer said: “Phil has been injured and had an operation and working really hard to be back, hopefully he'll get fit during December, that was a natural thing when you're injured, you can't be in the squad can you, but he's working really diligently and he’ll be coming back soon.”

More teams

Jones and Alex Telles, who is isolating having tested positive for Covid-19, are the only two absentees as United prepare to face in the Premier League on Sunday.

Since the 6-1 hammering from before the international break, United are unbeaten in four games in all competitions having won three and drawn one and Solskjaer is hoping his side can continue their good form.

“I think any result as brutal as a 6-1 would have to get a response and, of course, it has been dealt with internally. We've tweaked a couple of things, we’ve got players fit and I think the manner of defeat wasn’t something that we should ever have to be confronted with again,” Solskjaer explained.

Article continues below

“Then again things happen in football these days but the response has been fantastic, that’s what I’m concerned about, because we wanted to finish that off as soon as we could and just move forward.

“Arsenal is always going to be difficult because they are a very good team with a very good manager who has got some great ideas on how football should be played. I’m looking forward to it.”

Following the clash between two Premier League giants who currently sit in the bottom half of the table - United 15th, Arsenal 11th - the Red Devils face in the Champions League next week.