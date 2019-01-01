Solskjaer is the right man for Man Utd - McTominay

The Scotland international is pleading with the club to show patience with his manager as they did with his compatriot Sir Alex Ferguson

midfielder Scott McTominay is convinced that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to lead the club and continue the legacy of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Solskjaer is the club’s fourth full-time manager since Ferguson left the club and is the bookmakers' second-favourite to be the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

But McTominay believes that his boss needs time to restore United to glory after six seasons without a league title.

“It takes time for a new manager coming in,” the international told The Mirror. “It’s not all of a sudden just going to click straight into place.

“Once Sir Alex left, it was going to take time for the club to find the right manager, and I do believe that we have the right manager now in Ole.

“You see different eras in football teams – everybody goes through transitional stages and we’re going through one right now.”

Solskjaer the player was a beneficiary of the long-term approach Manchester United showed with Ferguson.

The Red Devils were trophyless in the Scot’s first four seasons, but sticking with him ushered in an unprecedented era of success in Manchester, with the current manager a key figure in the 1999 treble-winning team.

McTominay believes the same patience must be shown with the Norwegian.

“You have to have that continuity at any club.

“In this day and age, clubs are just willing to sack a manager without really thinking about the consequences for how that team is going to go forward in the next five or six years.

“Ole definitely has a plan for the short-term and long-term, and when you’ve got a guy like that, it’s important you stick by him.”

Perhaps the most galling aspect of United’s fall from grace has been the ascent of and at the same time.

McTominay identifies the success of their arch-rivals as more motivation to restore United to prominence.

“They’re doing well and that’s life,” he added. “Sometimes teams can do well and other teams who’ve had amazing histories can drop off a little bit.

“But it’s up to us now as players to stick together and really push towards those standards we’ve set over different matches last season and seasons before.

“Getting that success back to Manchester United - there’s nothing more that I want than to see us right back at the top, where we belong.”