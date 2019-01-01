Solskjaer convinced Europe's top players still want to join Man Utd's rebuild project

The Red Devils find themselves in fifth in the Premier League table as the Red Devils boss embarks on a transitional period at the club

will have no trouble attracting star signings as they remain "the biggest and best club in the world", manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says.

With the transfer window opening in three weeks' time, the Red Devils have been tipped to bolster a squad that has at times been stretched to breaking point this season.

As reported by Goal, Erling Haaland is on the Red Devils' radar, while Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is another the club are hoping to bring in.

With United fifth in the Premier League and far from certain to return to the , it has been suggested they could struggle to land their priority targets, although recent victories over and have assuaged some doubts about their progress.

It was put to Solskjaer that some agents have expressed concern over players joining the United project, but the manager has no such fears.

"You said agents, but I'm sure players would want to be here," he told reporters ahead of Thursday's clash with AZ.

"I don't speak to too many agents. Man United is the biggest and best club in the world and I'm sure there are so many players who would want to be part of the rebuild of Man United. We want to play the type of football our fans and players enjoy."

United had failed to win against , Astana and prior to their impressive victories over Spurs and City, and Solskjaer is now keen for consistency from his young side.

The former striker says it is important for his players to learn how to deliver "when they don't feel like it" if they want to win silverware.

"Consistency is vital in football if you want to win trophies," he said. "This young team need to learn how to put performances in maybe when they don't feel like it, when they don't feel great.

"We've had some games this year where we've not been able to perform as well as we'd like, but that's a learning curve. I'm sure they'll improve on that over the next couple of years and the rest of the season because we've come through a sticky patch."

United face AZ at Old Trafford knowing a draw will be enough to secure top spot in Group L.

Nemanja Matic is expected to return from injury, but Paul Pogba and Diogo Dalot remain unavailable, while Jesse Lingard is a doubt after missing Wednesday's training session with a knock sustained against City.