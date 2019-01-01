Live Scores
Manchester United

Solskjaer backs 'fantastic' Mourinho to return: I don't think he'll struggle to find a job

Last updated
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not think Jose Mourinho will have any problems finding a job despite his sacking by Manchester United.

When asked about Mourinho's comments about being confident of returning to top-level management, Solskjaer told reporters: "Yeah, why shouldn't he?

"Because he's a fantastic manager and with the results he's had, I don't think he'll be struggling to find work."

More to follow...

