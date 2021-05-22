Solskjaer airs ambition to 'move one place further up' as Man Utd set sights on title

The Red Devils secured the last of their 13 Premier League crowns back in 2013, with a load road back to the top taken in since then

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United have "ambitions to move one place further up" the Premier League table after securing another runner-up finish in 2020-21.

Sir Alex Ferguson captured the English top-flight title on 13 occasions across his iconic spell at Old Trafford, with the last of those successes coming in 2013 as the Scot slipped into retirement.

A humbling fall from grace and long road to recovery has been taken in since then, with Solskjaer the latest to be charged with the task of trying to return the Red Devils to the loftiest of domestic perches.

What has been said?

Solskjaer believes positive progress is being made in that quest, saying ahead of a final day outing away at Wolves on Sunday: "We're not where we aim to be. We've got ambitions to move one place further up, of course, but it's been steady improvement.

"We've improved steadily, surely - third last season, second this season with more points.

"We've done really well away from home, of course. We know we had a difficult start to the season with a lack of pre-season and we lost three out of the first six games.

"Loads of them were home games, which put pressure on the team but they've managed really well. The players have been very, very good."

The bigger picture

United sit 12 points adrift of neighbours Manchester City in the present, while arch-rivals Liverpool brought a 30-year wait for title glory to a close last season.

There is clearly work for the Red Devils to do, but they are readying themselves for a shot at glory in the Europa League final and a springboard could be found there if silverware is secured.

Solskjaer added on his plans heading into a meeting with Villarreal on May 26: "Well, of course you want to go into the final with loads of energy but also confidence, so we'll make a few changes.

"Freshen up a few, rest a few that have been really playing and been regular in the team.

"Going into the last game, we know that we've done really well away from home, and go enjoy it, get some minutes into a few who might need it before the final.

"Every game matters. Every game you play matters.

Article continues below

"For the players who are on the pitch, it's an important preparation for the final - get confidence, get momentum. But of course a final lives its own life.

"I know that Anthony (Martial) is not going to be available. Scott (McTominay) and Fred should be OK."

Further reading